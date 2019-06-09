Share:

Foreign Office on Sunday while denying news reports said that there was no incident involving Pakistan Embassy premises as claimed in some of these reports.

Sources privy to the foreign office said that there were some media reports that certain Afghan visa applicants created a law and order situation by blocking the roads leading to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul.

The sources further said that the Afghan authorities resolved the matter and consular services of the Embassy are continuing smoothly.

The Embassy officials remain in regular, close contact with the Afghan authorities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special Force for the security of diplomatic Missions in Kabul and the Afghan Police, on all such matters.

It may, however, be noted that there was no incident involving Pakistan Embassy premises as claimed in some of these reports.