In late May, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected to his post for a second term as his Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the 543-seat parliament. Three supporters of India's ruling right-wing party and another from a rival regional party have been killed in a gun battle in the state of West Bengal, AFP has reported, citing police and a local politician.

At least 18 others were injured in the clashes that took place on Saturday, the agency adds. The confrontation between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress began over the removal of party flags. Both sides have blamed the clashes on each other.

State leader of the BJP Mukul Roy has accused the TMC leadership of violence towards his party's workers. ​The violent incidents were also reported during the day from other parts of the state.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said that no party in West Bengal, including the ruling Trinamool Congress, would be allowed to hold victory rallies. Her announcement resulted in clashes between the parties' supporters.