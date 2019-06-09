Share:

BAGHDAD - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday paid an official visit to Iraq over bilateral ties and tensions in the Middle East region.

Iraqi President Barham Salih received Maas and his accompanying delegation in capital Baghdad, where Salih stressed on “Iraq’s keen desire to coordinate with European countries about the developments on both regional and international arenas,” said a statement by the presidency office.

“Salih highlighted the importance of Germany’s supportive role in efforts to achieve peace and ease tensions in the region so that its people can enjoy a better and prosperous future,” the statement said.

For his part, Maas renewed the German government’s commitment to supporting Iraq in all fields and its keenness to expand the prospects of bilateral cooperation, it added.

Earlier in the day, Maas met with Iraqi top officials, including Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, said Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.