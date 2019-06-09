Share:

ATTOCK-Chairman Punjab Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari on Saturday declared that the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan will complete its tenure despite hurdles being created by the opponents. “The PTI will transform the country into a developed and modern welfare state,” he asserted while addressing a gathering in Dhok Fateh, Attock after inaugurating a gas development project.

On the occasion, PTI Tehsil President Abid Chaudhry, PA Imran Hussain, Qazi Babar, Riaz Bhatti and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Yawar Bokhari said that low gas pressure issue in the area would be resolved, saying that a huge amount of Rs100 million would be spent on the development of the area while Rs150 million would be distributed to all union councils for different development schemes. He said that establishment of a college, high schools for girls and boys and a sports complex are under consideration subject to availability of land. He said that low gas pressure issue in different localities including Darus Salam, Awan Sharif, People’s Colony and Farooq-e-Azam area would also be resolved soon while the problems of the residents of Dhok Sharfa, Jasian and Dhok Peshawri would also be resolved on priority. The PAC chairman said that slaughterhouse working in Dhok Fateh would be closed by the relevant authorities as it has been causing problems for the residents of the area. Yawar Bokhari informed that the government is consider a proposal to provide free of cost electricity to all mosques.

He expressed his hope that a positive decision would be made on this proposal soon.