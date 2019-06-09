ATTOCK - Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari has said that the incumbent PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan will complete its tenure despite of hurdles being created by its opponents and will develop this country. He said this while addressing a gathering in Dhok Fateh Attock after inaugurating a gas development project. On the occasion, Tehsil President PTI Abid Chaudhry, and other members were also present. Yawar Bokhari said that Rs100 million will be spent on the development of the area. He said that Rs150 million would be distributed among all union councils for different development schemes. He said that establishment of a college, high schools for girls and boys and a sports complex is under consideration subject to availability of land. He said that gas low pressure issue of Dar u Salam , Awan Sharif , People Colony and Farooq e Azam will also be resolved soon while problems of the residents of Dhok Sharfa , Jasian and Dhok Peshawri will also be resolved on priority basis. He said that slaughterhouse working in Dhok Fateh will be closed by the relevant authorities as it was causing problems for the residents of this area. Yawar Bokhari said that government was considering free of cost electricity to all mosques.
Three teenagers drowned in Indus River
Three teenagers were drowned while swimming in Indus River on Saturday. According to the details, three teenagers went to Indus River near Khushalgarh Bridge for swimming. All went into deep waters and drowned. Upon information, the divers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of Nasir and Faisal while body of Faisal Raza could not be recovered till filing of this report. Although district administration had imposed section 144 for swimming in Indus River but people are violating it.