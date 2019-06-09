Share:

ATTOCK - Chairman Public Accounts Commit­tee Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari has said that the incumbent PTI govern­ment under the leadership of Imran Khan will complete its tenure despite of hurdles being created by its oppo­nents and will develop this country. He said this while addressing a gath­ering in Dhok Fateh Attock after in­augurating a gas development proj­ect. On the occasion, Tehsil President PTI Abid Chaudhry, and other mem­bers were also present. Yawar Bokha­ri said that Rs100 million will be spent on the development of the area. He said that Rs150 million would be distributed among all union councils for different development schemes. He said that establishment of a col­lege, high schools for girls and boys and a sports complex is under consid­eration subject to availability of land. He said that gas low pressure issue of Dar u Salam , Awan Sharif , People Colony and Farooq e Azam will also be resolved soon while problems of the residents of Dhok Sharfa , Jasian and Dhok Peshawri will also be resolved on priority basis. He said that slaugh­terhouse working in Dhok Fateh will be closed by the relevant authorities as it was causing problems for the residents of this area. Yawar Bokhari said that government was considering free of cost electricity to all mosques.

Three teenagers drowned in In­dus River

Three teenagers were drowned while swimming in Indus River on Sat­urday. According to the details, three teenagers went to Indus River near Khushalgarh Bridge for swimming. All went into deep waters and drowned. Upon information, the divers rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of Nasir and Faisal while body of Fais­al Raza could not be recovered till fil­ing of this report. Although district ad­ministration had imposed section 144 for swimming in Indus River but peo­ple are violating it.