Lahore : Punjab minister for information and culture Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari said the democratic government would complete its constitutional period and those who are talking about early toppling of the government live in fools paradise. He said that the jail laws are uniform for Nawaz Sharif and general public. Bukhari said that the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by its armed forces against terrorism. He said Pakistan had always been remained aspirant of peace in the region, but its willingness for peace should not be perceived as its weakness. He expressed these views while talking to media persons at his residence in Karmanwala here Saturday. Samsam Bukhari categorically told that there is no difference in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. He advised PML-N to leave politics on the name of Nawaz Sharif and told that jail laws are uniform for all citizens including Nawaz Sharif.

He said that issuing of statements on ban over Nawaz Sharif’s meetings during holidays is merely the wastage of time.

The provincial minister said the entire nation is proud of its martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives in eradicating the menace of terrorism from our soil. Their bravery and sacrifices will be remembered for ever, he expressed.