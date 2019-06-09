Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Health Department, in view of Meteorological Department’s hot weather forecast on Saturday, called upon the authorities concerned to take preventive measures and take pre-emptive measures to address any emergency situation.

Director General (DG) of Sindh Health Services Dr Masood Ahmed Solangi informed the divisional director health services Karachi and district health officers Karachi - East, West and South, in a letter that a heat wave is likely to grip the Karachi city during June 8 to 10.

It said that the day maximum temperature would range in 36-38 degrees centigrade during the period, with 75 to 85 percent humidity. It suggested that emergency be implemented 24/7 in all hospitals and healthcare facilities and no leave shall be allowed to any medical and paramedical staff.

It also called for increasing medical and paramedical staff where needed accordingly as well as to ensure availability of all essential medicine along with drip and ORS for managing Heat wave affected patients.

It also suggested to establish special wards for managing heat stroke cases in emergency with availability of air conditioning, ice, generators and water supply.

The Health department has also advised the provision of 24/7 well equipped ambulance service for transportation and conduct heath awareness campaign among masses on taking precautions regarding Heat stroke. It has sought daily report, up to 4pm to the office of the Director General Health Service Sindh, for onward transmission to higher authorities.

HOT, DRY WEATHER EXPECTED

The Local Met office on Saturday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the northern Sindh during next 24 hours.

The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in Sukkur with 49 degrees centigrade, Khairpur 50, Shikarpur 49, Ghotki, 48 and Naushahro Feroze 49 during the last 24 hours.