WASHINGTON-Giant technology companies might cause significant disruption to the world’s financial system, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned.

Christine Lagarde said just a few firms with big data access and artificial intelligence could run the global payment and settlement arrangements. Her warning came as the G20 finance ministers met in Japan.

The summit is also discussing the need to close tax loopholes for internet giants like Facebook and Google. One of the options being considered is to tax such companies where they make their profits - rather than where they base their headquarters.

“A significant disruption to the financial landscape is likely to come from the big tech firms,” Ms Lagarde said in Japan’s south-western city of Fukuoka. She said such firms “will use their enormous customer bases and deep pockets to offer financial products based on big data and artificial intelligence”. “This presents a unique systemic challenge to financial stability and efficiency,” she added. She cited China as a most recent example.

“Over the last five years, technology growth in China has been extremely successful and allowed millions of new entrants to benefit from access to financial products and the creation of high-quality jobs,” Ms Lagarde said. “But it has also led to two firms controlling more than 90% of the mobile payments market.”

The rapid growth of fintech has promoted access to cheap payment and settlement systems for low-income groups in developing countries, where traditional banking networks are scarce. Global policymakers are wary of fintechs’ increasing dominance in mobile payments, as they rethink ways to regulate the banking system. They fear that the stability of the whole economic system might be at risk, as fintechs threaten to disrupt the centuries-old financial industry.

The startups include Stripe which provides services to Amazon and Microsoft for processing payments. The US company launched in 2011 could be worth $22.5 billion (€19.8 billion) according to some private-market valuations cited by Bloomberg. Last year Stripe announced new products including technology for issuing credit cards, point-of-sale software and a billing platform for subscription businesses.