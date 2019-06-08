Share:

ISLAMABAD-Instead of taking strict action against ‘sheesha’ cafes in Islamabad, the police are enjoying parties extended by owners of these cafes, who are also accused of manhandling a journalist.

The district administration officials in connivance with police have shut their eyes over the increasing illegal business of ‘sheesha’ cafés in the federal capital. There are more than 70 ‘sheesha’ cafés operating in different urban and rural zones of the capital.

A reporter of a private news channel, Farid Sabri, when tried to disclose the liaison between the police, city administrators and ‘sheesha’ cafés owners was manhandled by the mafia at Sector E-7 on May 16. Simultaneously, a case was registered with police station Kohsar under sections 382, 506 ii, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Police failed to arrest the influential accused persons. One accused Hisaan Khalil Noon is son of Tehzeeb Bakery’s owner, Khalil Noon, and two others are nephews of former DG Education Atif Kayani.

On last day of Ramazan, family members of the accused nominated in the FIR regarding manhandling of the journalist Farid Sabri and snatching his mic while covering ‘sheesha’ cafes, arranged a lavish ‘iftar’ dinner, which was attended by IGP Amir Zulfiqar, DIG Waqar ud Din, SSP Farukh Rasheed and other senior officers of Islamabad Police.

A local court had earlier cancelled the bails of accused Hisaan Khalil Noon and Saad Habib Kayani and ordered the police to arrest them, however; their family members moved smartly and arranged a reception for the police high ups. Later, Basim Kayani was also nominated in the FIR who is still at large.

Islamabad Police which was supposed to arrest the accused persons attended the aforementioned ‘iftar’ party instead of arresting the accused.

Islamabad Crime and Court Reporters Association has condemned behaviour of Islamabad Police and decided to boycott all ceremonies of capital’s police and their press coverage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended police constable involved in taking bribe at Rawal Dam picket from the tourists, the state-run APP news agency reported.

According police spokesperson, DIG had suspended police constable Sattar and ordered departmental inquiry against him. The police officials involved in corruption will be not be speared. The federal capital police believe in zero tolerance against corruption, he said.