KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said the entire nation is standing by the Pakistan Army for sovereignty and prosperity of the country. He expressed these views after attending funeral prayers for Major Moeez Maqsood Mirza at Masjid-e-Quba, North Karachi here on Saturday. Major Moiz was martyred in an IED explosion in South Waziristan on Friday.

Talking to the media, Hafiz Naeem lauded efforts of all army officers who were martyred in such incidents, adding that brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives for defence of the homeland.

He paid a glowing tribute to Major Moeez and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

JI leaders Munim Zafar Khan, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.