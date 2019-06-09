Share:

SIALKOT-Police arrested a man on incest charges while a woman was raped separately after being kidnapped by a suspect here the other day.

According to police, a man allegedly abused his sister at house in Shatabgarha-Uggoki near Sialkot. According to the FIR, the accused took his sister to his room where he abused her. Listening to the girl’s screams, their mother and the suspect’s wife reached and caught the accused red-handed. Later, the victim told the police that her brother had been abusing her for several months under death threats. Uggoki police registered a case under section 376 PPC. The police also arrested the accused and put him behind bars. Further investigations against him were underway.

In another incident, a girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from local bazaar at Head Marala. According to the FIR, an accused kidnapped the girl from the bazaar and took her to the bank of Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) where he raped her and fled. On the report of the victim, police registered a case with no arrest so far.

BOY MOLESTED, BLACKMAILED

An employee molested the young son of his shop owner and also extorted Rs1.5 million by blackmailing him in Daska City. According to the FIR, the accused lured the 14-year-old son of his shop owner to Ranjhai area, in the outskirts of Daska City, where he allegedly molested.