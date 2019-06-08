Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was killed while two others sustained fatal injuries when a speeding car smashed into an electricity pole on Peshawar Road, sources said on Saturday.

The victims were moved to District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy and treatment, the sources said.

According to sources, 3 men were travelling in a car on Peshawar Road when the vehicle banged into a pole. Resultantly, a man Hafiz Adil Ijaz sustained head injury and died on the spot while two others, Faisal and Asim, maimed critically. Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operation by shifting the victims to DHQ, they said.

The reason behind the incident was told to be speeding, sources said.

On the other hand, Chontra Police, during their drive against anti-social elements, arrested 10 outlaws including 2 policemen and seized huge cache of weapons and narcotics from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, a police spokesman.

The detainees were identified as Saghar Hussain and Moshin Nawaz (cops), Mohsin Ali, Malik Hassnain, Imran Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood, Rashid, Wajahat Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood and Taimoor Hussain, he said.

According to him, police seized 3 Kalashnikov rifles with 412 bullets, 1 pistol of 9mm with 5 bullets, a pistol of 30 bore with 4 bullets, 2 bottles of liquor and 10 bottles of alcohol from possession of the accused.