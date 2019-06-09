Share:

LAHORE : A young man was shot dead during a clash which erupted on a busy road in Iqbal Town, police said on Saturday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was named as Shaukat Ali. Police sources said that Shaukat was standing in front of a restaurant near Scheme Morr when two gunmen appeared there on a motorcycle and opened fire at him after a brief altercation. The man sustained serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he died. The attackers fled instantly. Salamat Ali told the police that two men Ahmad and Nasrullah allegedly targeted and shot dead his brother Shaukat over some dispute. According to the complainant, both the men earlier clashed with Shaukat but they came back later and opened fire at him. The police registered a murder case against both the suspects on the complaint of a brother of the deceased and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.