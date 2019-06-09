Share:

KASUR - A man allegedly tortured his wife to death while a youth drowned while bathing in canal here the other day.

According to Raja Jang police, Shabbir Ahmed and his wife Azran Bibi often quarrelled with each other over petty issues. The other day, they quarrelled as usual, but this time Shabbir lost his temper. He tortured his wife till death. The police registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, a youth drowned while bathing in a canal. Azam, 19, was bathing in Dhallon Canal when he drowned. Rescue 1122 fished out his body from the canal. Khuddian police were investigating.

On the other hand, a man attempted to set himself ablaze. City police said that Shan Maseeh, a resident of Latifpura, often quarrelled with his family members over domestic issues. The other day, he attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze. He was rushed to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.