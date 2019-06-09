Share:

ISLAMABAD/Karachi - The military officers and a soldier who had embraced martyrdom in Friday’s IED blast at Kharkamar area of North Waziristan were laid to rest on Saturday in their respective hometowns.

Major Moeez Maqsood Baig was on Saturday laid to rest in Karachi. His funeral prayers were offered at Jamia Masjid Quba in Sector 10 of North Karachi and attended by family members and relatives along with Karachi Corps Commander, Sindh Governor, top police officials, political leaders and others.

He was later laid to rest in Muhammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi with full military honour. The Army personnel carried his coffin to the graveyard and also gave a gun salute to the martyr. Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig was laid to rest with full military honour at his native area of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan, Radio Pakistan and some private TV channels reported.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister G-B Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other senior officers including military officials attended funeral prayers of the martyred officer in Gilgit.

Similarly, Captain Arif Ullah was laid to rest with full military honour in his native area of Lakki Marwat. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers of the martyred captain.

The funeral prayers of martyred Lance Havaldar Zaheer were offered in Balkasar area of district Chakwal and later he was laid to rest in his native village with full military honour.

The Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of army, Friday said in a statement that terrorists targeted military vehicle through an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a road. As a result of this three officers and a soldier embraced Shahadat while four soldiers injured in the incident.