Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has reportedly launched multiple drone attacks targeting Jizan Airport in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen. Reuters reported citing a tweet by TV channel Al-Masirah.

According to the report, the attacks targeted Saudi drone bunkers and stations in the airport.

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh.

Last week, Saudi air defences reportedly shot down a Houthi explosive-laden drone near the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Col. Turki Maliki said at the time, cited by the SPA news agency.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years.

The fighting has intensified over recent months. In May, the Houthis reportedly said that they had attacked an airport in the Saudi city of Najran, adding that an arms depot in the airport's premises had caught fire as a result.

A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.