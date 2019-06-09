Share:

Lahore - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Saturday that upcoming national budget will not affect the poor strata of the country as the main focus of his team is to improve the economy of Pakistan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he expressed that every step will be taken to increase the tax revenue of the country. “We won’t let masses to be affected by taxes and inflation”, he added. Shiakh also asserted that the Budget 2019-2020 would be framed in a way that maximum job opportunities are created. He said austerity would be a key feature of the budget and unnecessary expenses would be cut to reduce the losses of the country. Pakistan cannot afford unnecessary expenses in current economic situation, he added.

Also on Saturday, Finance Adviser Dr Hafeez Shaikh and his economic team extensively reviewed the upcoming federal budget to finalise proposals and allocations.

Spokesperson for Finance Division Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said in a tweet that the meeting discussed increase in allocations of programmes for vulnerable segments of society and measures to protect poor and less privileged citizens.

He said the budget draft emphasises on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protection of the poor. He said it focuses on ensuring economic stabilisation, undertaking such projects as would create jobs and provision of economic stimulus for sustainable growth.

Dr Khaqan Najeeb hoped that the sound policies would lay the foundation of sustainable growth and secure a better future for the people.

The government is going to launch the Economic Survey of Pakistan for the outgoing financial year on Monday. The survey will provide an overview of the national economy, highlighting performance and achievements in different sectors during the outgoing fiscal year. Its launch marks the opening of budget related events, including its presentation in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The government has missed all the key economic targets for the current fiscal year where Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remained 3.3 percent, almost half of the 6.2 percent target, because of sharp drop in agriculture production and negative growth of industrial sector. Because of the little fiscal space, the government is likely to set economic growth target of 4 percent for the new financial year.