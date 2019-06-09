Share:

Karachi - Renowned religious scholar and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement Senator Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away on Saturday. He was laid to rest amid sobs and tears in Karachi on the same day.

Allama Kumaili, 70, who was the chief of Jafria Alliance Pakistan, was being treated at a private hospital in Soldier Bazaar for cardiac complications where his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last.

His funeral prayer was offered by Imamia Students Organization Pak Nazarat member Maulana Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former convener Dr Farooq Sattar, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Allama Baqar Zaidi and others. Later, Allama Kumaili was laid to rest at Hussaini Bagh graveyard in Chakiwara.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of noted religious scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili.

The prime minister said that late Allama Kumaili was a strong voice for the unity of Muslims and sectarian harmony.

He also prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Allama Kumaili had tried to spread inter sectarian harmony and his services for this purpose will be remembered forever. “Allama Kumaili was not only a prominent religious scholar but also a great human being,” said Ismail.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of leading scholar Allama Abbas Kumaili and said he was a good religious leader and great person. His services for fostering sectarian harmony would always be remembered.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow and grief over the demise and said Allama Kumaili’s services for sectarian harmony will he remembered forever. Bilawal prayed Allah Almighty to give highest place to Allama Kumaili in Jannatul Firdaus and give patience to the family to bear irreparable loss.

Separately, MQM-Pakistan Convener and the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool also condoled the demise of religious scholar and said that his party stands by the bereaved family in this difficult time. He also prayed for the departed soul.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman also paid rich tributes to Allama Kumaili and said he always raised his voice for the oppressed. The PTI stands by the bereaved family in their difficult time.

The Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and President Anees Qaimkhani in their condolence messages said Pakistan had lost a prominent religious scholar. “His efforts for interfaith harmony amongst all Islamic schools of thought will always be remembered,” they added.

Likewise, the Jamaat-e-Islami vice chief Asadullah Bhutto, Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti and other leaders also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise and prayed for the departed soul. They also prayed Allah Almighty to give patience to bereaved family.

The MQM Pakistan former convener and Organization Restoration Committee Chief Dr Farooq Sattar also condoled death of JAP Superemo. Dr Sattar said Allama Kumaili had served Islam through his vast knowledge.

The Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Abbas Jafferi in his condolence message said Kumaili had played key role for raising voice for the rights of Shia community. “During his tenure of senatorship, he always raised issues of Shia community in the upper house,” said Allama Jafferi.