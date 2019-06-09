Share:

LONDON - High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria visited the London Stock Exchange Office and discussed opportunities for collaboration between stock exchanges of the both countries.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission London on Saturday, Nafees Zakaria visited the London Stock Exchange office at their invitation and discussed opportunities for collaboration between the financial stock exchanges of both countries and tapping potential avenues for strengthening cooperation to enhance investment and explore market opportunities.

Representatives of the London Stock Exchange gave the High Commissioner a briefing about the niche areas that can be looked into by the Government of Pakistan for developing linkages in financial markets. They also exchanged views on identification and launch of key initiatives such as listing with London’s Stock Exchange and issuance of bonds. HC underlined the importance attached to London as a financial centre and its relevance to Pakistan keeping in view the historical linkages and the strength of our 1.5 million strong British Pakistani Diaspora who could play a vital role in deepening these connections even further.

At the end of their meeting, an overview of the Stock Exchange facility was given to the High Commissioner for demonstrating how the exchange offices operate in London.