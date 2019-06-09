Share:

BEIJING - Exotic horticulture and handicrafts at the Pakistan Garden have drawn the attention of the global visitors at the ongoing International Horticultural Exhibition that was taking place in the Yanqing district of Beijing from April 29 to October 7. The garden presents a glimpse of Mughal architecture as its design was inspired by the historic Mughal gardens in Pakistan, according to organizers here on Saturday.

Traditional handicrafts with Pakistani characteristics including jewelry, carpets and Pakistani jade is on display in the garden. A number of flowers and plants shipped from Pakistan for the exhibition also add to the beauty of the garden set up at the Asian Gardens of the expo. The garden has been divided into several parts, including viewing platform and flowing water running through it.

Pakistan takes the exhibition as a platform for demonstrating its newest horticulture achievements and promoting tourism as well as making horticulture and agriculture exchanges. Pakistan is one of the first countries to confirm the participation in the Expo, which fully reflects the friendly relations between China and Pakistan, executive deputy director of the Beijing World Garden Bureau, Zhou Jianping said.

The Beijing Expo, themed “Live Green, Live Better,” is the world’s largest expo of its kind and has attracted exhibitors from 110 countries and international organizations. There are indoor displays and outdoor gardens, highlighting the integration of life and ecology. This is the second time for China to hold such a high-level horticulture expo. The first such event was held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in 1999.