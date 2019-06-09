PESHAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter President Dr Hussain Haroon has castigated the government over non-availability of emergency medicines in government hospitals, saying intervention of federal government in provincial health ministry is sheer violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Dr Haroon said that incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government had completely failed to regulate the prices of medicines. He added that the sky rocketing prices of medicines in the market have badly affected the poor segment of society as many of the poor people have no power to purchase even life saving medicines.
The PMA president also said that the doctors’ community rejects the Rural Health Authority Act and District Health Authority Act. He alleged that in the garb of reforms, provincial government wishes to privatise government hospitals and end the availability of even basic health facilities to poor patients. He also said that the association will oppose enacting new laws regarding privatisation of government hospitals and would support doctors’ community in the struggle.
Dr Haroon also condemned the alleged attack and torture on the association’s President Dr Ziauddin and demanded registering of FIR against the persons involved in the attack. He demanded of the PTI led federal government to refrain from making intervention in the provincial health affairs and urged to focus on their own responsibilities of decreasing the recently increased prices of medicines and other medical equipment.
Over 14,000 patients treated at LRH during Eid
As many as 14,000 patients were treated at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar during the three days of Eidul Fitr.
The data shared by the administration of the LRH Peshawar on Saturday stated that from Monday night to Saturday morning, LRH emergency department for adults received 14,000 patients. Over 70 per cent patients were suffering from gastroenteritis.
The LRH spokesperson informed that LRH Director Dr. Khalid Masood had arranged an additional quantity of medicines in emergency department of the hospital along with deploying additional staff on Eid holidays that served the purpose of accommodating patients properly. He added that only in emergency operation theatre, 100 major and 40 minor operations were performed at LRH since chand raat.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to a number of emergencies and rescued a large number of emergency victims in all 35 districts of the province during Eid holidays.
According to rescue department spokesperson, only in Peshawar emergency ambulances responded to 70 emergencies of road accidents, wherein, four people died on the spot while at least 120 were injured.