Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Presi­dent Dr Hussain Haroon has castigat­ed the government over non-avail­ability of emergency medicines in government hospitals, saying interven­tion of federal government in provin­cial health ministry is sheer violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.

In a statement issued here on Sat­urday, Dr Haroon said that incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government had completely failed to regulate the prices of medicines. He added that the sky rocketing prices of medicines in the market have bad­ly affected the poor segment of soci­ety as many of the poor people have no power to purchase even life saving medicines.

The PMA president also said that the doctors’ community rejects the Rural Health Authority Act and Dis­trict Health Authority Act. He alleged that in the garb of reforms, provincial government wishes to privatise gov­ernment hospitals and end the avail­ability of even basic health facilities to poor patients. He also said that the association will oppose enacting new laws regarding privatisation of gov­ernment hospitals and would support doctors’ community in the struggle.

Dr Haroon also condemned the al­leged attack and torture on the asso­ciation’s President Dr Ziauddin and demanded registering of FIR against the persons involved in the attack. He demanded of the PTI led federal gov­ernment to refrain from making in­tervention in the provincial health af­fairs and urged to focus on their own responsibilities of decreasing the re­cently increased prices of medicines and other medical equipment.

Over 14,000 patients treated at LRH during Eid

As many as 14,000 patients were treated at the Lady Reading Hospi­tal (LRH) Peshawar during the three days of Eidul Fitr.

The data shared by the administra­tion of the LRH Peshawar on Saturday stated that from Monday night to Sat­urday morning, LRH emergency de­partment for adults received 14,000 patients. Over 70 per cent patients were suffering from gastroenteritis.

The LRH spokesperson informed that LRH Director Dr. Khalid Masood had arranged an additional quan­tity of medicines in emergency de­partment of the hospital along with deploying additional staff on Eid hol­idays that served the purpose of ac­commodating patients properly. He added that only in emergency opera­tion theatre, 100 major and 40 minor operations were performed at LRH since chand raat.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emer­gency Service (Rescue 1122) re­sponded to a number of emergencies and rescued a large number of emer­gency victims in all 35 districts of the province during Eid holidays.

According to rescue department spokesperson, only in Peshawar emergency ambulances responded to 70 emergencies of road accidents, wherein, four people died on the spot while at least 120 were injured.