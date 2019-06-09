Share:

LAHORE : The police arrested 159 gangsters and recovered Rs 12.4 million during the last month. During operations against illegal weapons, the police also arrested 385 accused and recovered 23 rifles, seven Kalashankove, 15 guns, 330 revolvers and pistols. In action against drug peddlers, about 461 accused were arrested, while 5kg heroin, 210kg hashish, 25g ice, 205g opium and 4,905 bottles of liquor were recovered. The police also arrested 1,244 accused for doing one-wheelie, kite-flying, aerial firing, begging, price control, rental and violation of marriage and loudspeaker acts. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the latest technology and all possible resources were being utilised to eliminate crimes in the city, adding that the divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have also been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers, involved in selling narcotics in and around educational institutions.