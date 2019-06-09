Share:

HAFIZABAD - Police conducted a targeted operation in the district and arrested eight notorious proclaimed offenders here the other day.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, the accused were wanted by police in different cases of heinous crime. City and Saddr police rounded up three POs each while Jalalpur Bhattian police nabbed two POs.

RESCUE 1122 PERFORMANCE

Rescue 1122 Hafizabad office received 170 emergency calls during three days of Eid holidays and provided rescue services promptly, District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah said. He added that as many as 86 persons were injured in different traffic mishaps while incidents of fire were reported at 54 places during the three days of Eidul Fitr.

VALUABLES BURNT

TO ASHES

Electronics goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in the electronic shop of Iftikhar Ahmed in Old Sabzi Mandi. The fire erupted due to a short circuit in electricity wires and engulfed the whole shop. However, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and saved the adjoining shops from fire.

LOOT

Two armed bandits stormed into the shop of Ramazan on Jalalpur Road in broad daylight and snatched Rs37,000 from him. The police registered a case against the accused who are at large.

PROMOTION

Nargis Arif and Naghmana Hayat of Education Department have been promoted to Grade-18 and were posted as Principal Government Higher Secondary School Kolo Tarar and Senior Headmistress Government Girls High School Ramke Chatha respectively.