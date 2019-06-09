Share:

The Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf led government is all set to present its first Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Parliament on June 11.

The budget envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

The main focus in the budget would be on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government is likely to enhance allocations for a social safety net for providing maximum relief to a vulnerable segment of the society, sources said.