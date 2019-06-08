Share:

Facebook to cut off Huawei to comply with US sanctions

NEW YORK (Agencies): Facebook said Friday it would cut off Huawei from its popular social networking apps to comply with US sanctions, further isolating the Chinese tech giant considered a national security threat by Washington.

The social media giant said it took the step after President Donald Trump’s order barring Huawei from US technology exports over concerns that it works with Chinese intelligence.

“We are reviewing the Commerce Department’s final rule and the more recently issued temporary general license and taking steps to ensure compliance,” a Facebook spokesperson told a private news agency.

The California company said people with existing Huawei smartphones with Facebook apps will continue to be able to use and download app updates provided by Facebook.

The move by Facebook is the latest to isolate Huawei, which had become the world’s second largest smartphone vendor despite security concerns.

Researchers discover parachuting frog in remote jungles

SYDNEY (Xinhua): A team of Australian researchers have discovered a new species of parachuting frog, hidden away in the remote jungles of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

The group of scientists from Griffith University and Queensland state museum, also came across two other previously unknown frog species during their expedition around Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

There has an incredible diversity of frogs and a lot of those species have only been described for the last 10-20 years, senior curator at Queensland Museum Paul Oliver told Xinhua on Friday. “The more you go back, the more you get to new areas, the more you find new species.”

Officially named Litoria pinocchio and Litoria vivissimia, the other two look similar to regular tree frogs, however the previously unknown creatures have a small spike protruding from the tips of their snouts.

The third newly found frog called Litoria pterodactyla or the parachuting frog, has an entirely different distinction. “It’s a big green frog with lots of webbing on its toes,” Oliver explained. “They live high in the forest canopy and if they want to move they will just jump into the air and they spread their fingers and toes, and then they can control their decent down.” While this is the first recorded sightings of the three species, Oliver said, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re rare.