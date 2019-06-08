Share:

ISLAMABAD -Freed Sabri, reporter of a private news channel, said that he was trashed by some influential persons for making footage of their illegal business in Kohsar Market. He approached the police and registered a case against them but the alleged culprits are still at large as higher police officers are in good relations with the influential persons.

Narrating his ordeal, Sabri said that he was coming down from the stairs of a famous bakery in Sector F-6 when the bakery owner’s son along with his friends and staff stopped him and started beating him. In order to snatch footage of their illegal activities, they incited violence against him.

Following the incident, he approached the Kohsar police station and registered a case against influential persons, identified as Hisaan Khalil Noon, son of a bakery owner, Saad Habib Kayni, and Dasim Jan, nephews of former DG Education Atif Kayani on May 16.

He said that the police instead of arresting the suspects who are still at large were putting pressure upon him for taking the case back.