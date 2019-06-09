Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, responded to 15,355 emergencies and rescued 15,909 victims in Punjab during Eid holidays.

The ambulances, rescue and fire services responded to 6,086 emergencies of road accidents, 7,129 medical, 440 crime incidents, 388 fire, 36 drowning and 1,039 other emergencies.

Presiding over a meeting at PES Headquarters here on Saturday, Rescue-1122 Director-General (DG) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that 55 people were killed while 7,284 sustained injuries in road accidents on Eid holidays.

Out of 7,284 injured, 744 received head injuries, 366 multiple fractures, 1,331 single fractures and 93 spinal injuries. The provincial monitoring cell (PMC) briefed the DG that emergency plans, evolved by the Rescue-1122 for Eid were implemented in coordination with deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab.

The meeting was briefed that 11,130 rescuers performed duties in three shifts at 650 key points, established across the province including 250 points for emergency vehicles and 400 for motorbike ambulances. The largest number of emergencies occurred in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur. The emergency service Lahore responded to 2,222 emergencies including 1,190 road accidents. Faisalabad responded to 1,269 emergencies including 521 accidents, Multan dealt with 965 emergencies with 459 accidents, Gujranwala responded to 791 emergencies with 370 accidents and Bahawalpur dealt with 698 emergencies including 208 accidents during Eid. At least 11 people were killed in different incidents in the provincial metropolis during Eid holidays, police and rescue workers said on Friday.

According to police, a man was shot dead by his opponents at a village in Batapur police precincts on Eid Day. The deceased was identified by police as Jamal. The police launched the investigation with no arrest made so far.

A 28-year-old man was poisoned to death allegedly by his friends at a house in Mughalpura. The deceased was identified by police as Hafeez, 28. The police were investigating his death.

Rescue workers on Friday said that at least four people were found dead in different parts of the provincial metropolis during the last three days. The deceased were said to be drug addicts and the bodies were recovered from Bhati Gate, Nawan Kot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Islampura police areas. All the four bodies, not identified yet, were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

An unidentified woman was poisoned to death by unknown swindlers in the limits of Bhati Gate police. Police sources said the alleged swindlers also took away cash and gold ornaments after serving intoxicated food to the victim. The police were investigating the incident.

A five-year-old boy died when a rashly-driven vehicle ran over him in Shahdara. The boy later identified as Ibrahim was playing in the street when a vehicle hit him. As a result, he died instantly. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the scene.

A man identified by police as Khalid was found dead alongside a footpath in Islampura police precincts. Similarly, a newborn was recovered dead from the heap of garbage in the Green Town police area on early Friday. The police were investigating the incidents.