OKARA-: Water level increased in Sutlej River and overflowed, inundating crops in the river bed. The district administration, Rescue 1122 and police rushed to Baqarky Mahar village and surrounding areas and rescued locals from the destruction caused by small flood. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Tabraiz Sadiq Murree were monitoring water level in the river.