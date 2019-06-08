Share:

50% of Pakistan’s population belongs to women, yet there is little women participation in the country. Female participation in all segments of life plays a vital role to uplift socio-economic conditions of the people of the country. The miracle of “Han River”, which is the Korean Economic Development model, is the most important and significant one for women participation in the economic development of South Korea. The rapid economic development of South Korea is due to the participation of their women in all fields of life. Moreover, women participation is very important for society.

The Sustainable Development Goal Number 5 explains how without the participation of women in economic life, the desired targets and goals for the economy for any country cannot be achieved. Furthermore, the Founder of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you. We are victims of evil customs. It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut up within the four walls of the houses as prisoners. There is no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition in which our women have to live.”

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi, June 3.