ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer and inventor of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz tipped Pakistan to beat one of the hot favorites Australia in the world cup match on 12th of this month.

Sarfraz Nawaz expressed these views while talking exclusively to The Nation from England on Saturday said after defeating England, Pakistani players confidence level is sky-high but they must be aware of complacency against the Aussies.

“For me, I feel it is a match between the two evenly matched sides, although Aussies hold the edge as they had inflicted whitewash on Pakistan in UAE recently without the likes of ever-consistent Smith and most dangerous Warner. But on the other hand, Pakistan also gave rest to six key players, including the captain Sarfraz Ahmed.”

He said Pakistan needed to sprung one change in the playing XI as Imad Wasim must be included as he can bowl exceptional overs and has a habit of taking crucial wickets and can score highly useful runs down the order as well.

He said Asif Ali or Shoaib Malik should pave the way for Imad, as the amount of runs they both can score, Imad can match them.

“Hafeez and Wahab Riaz had only two matches and they both need more matches under their belts to boost their confidence. Hafeez batted superbly against England while his spin bowling gave Pakistan extra edge. Wahab has pace, venom and some highly productive short pitch deliveries, which could terrorise any given batsman. He is playing after a long gap for national team and needs more bowling, which will further enhance his speed and his wicket-taking capability would be required against the Australian batting line-up. If Amir and Wahab or Imad could provide breakthroughs up front against the Aussies, unlike of West Indies, where they bounced back, Australians will suffer baldy.”

He said rain baldy hampered Pakistan chances of winning a relatively easy encounter against struggling Sri Lankans, who although had beaten Afghanistan in the previous match but it would have been completely different when they were facing high-flying Pakistan and rain robbed Pakistan from getting two points and the result would suit Sri Lankans more than Pakistan.

He said Pakistan have to keep a very close eye on their poor run-rate as this factor could come into account in the later stages. “Pakistan were in high spirits after England mauling and Pakistani pacers Hassan Ali especially needed Lankan match to came back into his own. Hassan is a match winner, he is just short of confidence and he needs few wickets under his belt to overcome lean patch.”

Sarfraz said Fakhar and Imam have to play positive cricket, while Babar Azam and Sarfraz should provide team much-needed strength in the middle of the innings and rotation of strike is highly important.

“They must not eat up crucial overs and try to take singles and put fielders under pressure.

Shadab Khan, I feel could be the secret weapon against the Aussies. Although he is not getting wickets, yet one has to take into account, he is just back after overcoming dangerous illness and he needs time to get back his full fitness levels. I think Australian match will be perfect stage for Shadab to get amongst the wickets and help Pakistan team register another victory. I can feel, Pakistan had a balanced side keeping in mind available options. They just need to use their options accordingly and must take into account. There are still six matches left to play and every team is still in the running for top 4 finish. Even South Africa, despite losing first three matches are can still bounce back and win their next matches to progress. Pakistan have picked up the victory at the right time and now they just need to carry forward the momentum,” Sarfraz concluded.