Share:

LAHORE : Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed yesterday that he would get retirement from politics after completion of two mega projects including ML-1 and Nala Lai.

“Pakistan Railways get only Rs 16billion under the head of PSDP and only 15 percent of the total funds allocated for ML-1 project have been received by railways so far,” he said. The federal minister stated this while addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore.

The minister also brushed aside media reports about the very limited fuel stocks available with Pakistan Railways, and claimed that at least five-day fuel stock is available with Pakistan Railways right now and fuel for another 15 days is being transported. He said the Pakistan Railways was struggling to increase fuel stocks. “There is no fuel shortage. Fuel will be available in our stocks for at least 20 days once the new consignment is delivered to railways,” the minister said. He said Pakistan Railways collected one billion rupees during the last 10 days of Ramazan by transporting more than two million passengers to their destinations across Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed also claimed that at least 20 million litres of fuel was saved by the railways despite introduction of 30 new trains. He said three railways stations including Lahore cantonment, Raiwind, and Kot Lakhpat were being upgraded in order to reduce rush of passengers in Lahore. The railways also collected Rs 30million from passengers who were traveling in trains without tickets, he said.

Sh Rasheed also paid rich tributes to military officers who died in the line of duty in Waziristan a couple of days ago. “I salute to martyrs of Pak Armed Forces and whole nation is standing with them. Our gardens, playgrounds and food streets are lively and colourful because of their sacrifices,” he said.

Responding to a question about the increase in fares, he said all possible steps would be taken so that passengers of economy class would not face any burden.