Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad claimed today, Sunday that Shehbaz Sharif who has recently returned to Pakistan from London is likely to head back after the budget session.

Ahmad said that the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Shehbaz Sharif was here to put on a show for the media and his return in essence is hollow.

“Shehbaz is here to play a little with the media and will skedaddle back to London post the budget session,” said Rasheed. “Shehbaz is acting up, no one is out to arrest him,” Rasheed claimed.

Talking about PPP and PML-N leadership Sheikh opined that both the juggernauts of their respective parties are done for and can’t make a comeback to the political arena.

Sheikh confessed that prices of electricity and gas have increased during PTI’s tenure although he assured that he had his complete faith in the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan that he would take the country out of these difficult times.

“If people are being awarded bails on official holidays then that system can’t be labeled democracy,” Rasheed added.

He re-iterated the fact that he does not see any political future for the like of Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.