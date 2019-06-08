Share:

NEW YORK-Sigourney Weaver will star in ‘Ghostbusters 3’, along with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

The 69-year-old actress has confirmed that she will reprise her role as cellist Dana Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film, in the new movie and she will be reuniting with co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. Speaking about the original ‘Ghostbusters’, she added: ‘’I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart. ‘Ghostbusters’ changed my life.’’

‘Ghostbusters 3’ is being helmed by original director Ivan Reitman’s son Jason and Dan previously praised Jason, 41, for the ‘’beautiful script’’ he has penned for the third film. He said: ‘’Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a beautiful script, I can’t say too much about it but it’s going to get made and hopefully there’ll be some familiar faces.’’ Aykroyd added that the third instalment of the franchise is ‘’so different’’ from the first two films, and feels the movie is more ‘’warm’’ and ‘’heartfelt’’ than its predecessors.

He said: ‘’It’s so different from even the first and second (film)... This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.