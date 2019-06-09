Share:

KARACHI - Scorching heat hit Karachiites hard during Eid holidays, but no one was expecting the temperature to soar up to 50 degree centigrade in the Sindh capital.

However, a message circulating on the social media says temperature in the city will be between 50.1 to 55.5 degrees centigrade during the next 96 hours. The message is being linked to the Sindh government.

“The Sindh government has issued a ‘RED Alert’ for the next 96 hours in Karachi. Mean temperature will be between 50.1 to 55.5 °C. Advising citizens to drink 8-9 litres of water a day and avoid going out in open sun from 9am-4pm,” says the message circulated on social media that was later rejected by Sindh Government spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

Adviser to Sindh CM on Information Murtaza Wahab rejected the message outright and said the government had not issued any notification or advice in this regard.

“If we had any such severe weather predictions than the provincial government would have propagated the precautionary measures through mainstream media rather than issuing it on social media groups,” he said.

He said that it was a fake message and citizens should refrain from paying heed to any such message without any confirmation on mainstream media.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted temperatures ranging between 35°C to 37°C for the next two days. However, if the humidity persists citizens will still feel the brunt of the hot weather which is expected to persist in coming days.

The sweltering weather had affected the Eid celebrations in the city with most of the citizens, remaining indoors till evening.

The temperature remained high ranging from 39 C to 41 C during three days of the Eid while the humidity level over 60%. Given the scorching sun and hot winds, there was less traffic seen on roads this year.