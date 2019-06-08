Share:

LONDON-Sophie Turner only took a few acting classes before she bagged the role of Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 23-year-old actress - who was just 14 years old when she bagged the part of Sansa Stark in the HBO drama series - didn’t have much experience under her belt when she convinced producers that she was the best person to play the part in the award-winning show.

Speaking to Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ‘’I did one-hour acting classes on a Saturday before I was cast in ‘Game Of Thrones’.’’

And the ‘Another Me’ star is glad she didn’t waste hours and money going to drama school as she believes working on ‘Game of Thrones’ taught her everything she needs to know.

She explained: ‘’Going from ‘Game Of Thrones’ to the ‘X-Men’ [Dark Phoenix] was like graduating from one school to the other. ‘’’GOT’ was the best acting class I could have asked for. It taught me everything I know.’’ ‘Game of Thrones’ came to an end last month after almost a decade on screen and Sophie recently admitted she was very satisfied with way her character’s story finished in the finale of the HBO fantasy series because it was ‘’time to let her go’’. She said at the time: ‘’I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready... ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go.