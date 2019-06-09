Share:

LAHORE : The Raiwind City police recovered two dead bodies from different places on Saturday. The bodies, not identified yet, were sent to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said that an unidentified man was found dead inside an empty plot while the other body was recovered from the railways track. Some passersby spotted the bodies and alerted the police by phone. The police were investigating the deaths. Rescue workers on Friday said that at least four people were found dead in parts of the provincial metropolis during the last three days. The deceased were said to be drug addicts and the bodies were found in Bhati Gate, Nawan Kot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Islampura police areas. All the four bodies, not identified yet, were sent to the morgue for autopsy.