HAVANA - The U.S. government has failed in its destabilization plan against Venezuela and the local opposition is experiencing its “worst moment,” said president of the Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly (ANC) on Friday.

Diosdado Cabello said the opposition led by self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido is “divided” and “without leadership” in a press conference in Havana shortly before returning to Caracas after a two-day visit to the island.

“The United States is now understanding that it was wrong in choosing its leadership in Venezuela,” said Cabello, referring to Guaido and recent statements by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Washington Post, Pompeo admitted that keeping the Venezuelan opposition together “has proven devilishly difficult.”