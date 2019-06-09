Share:

LAHORE - Legislators from the PML-N will receive Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on his return from London at Allama Iqbal International Airport early Sunday morning (today).

Due to the odd timings of landing of plane, the PML-N had decided against giving a formal call to workers to receive party president. However, MNAs and MPAs from Lahore have been asked to bring maximum possible number of workers and sympathizers to the airport for show of strength.

Legislators from Lahore gathered at party office at Model Town on Saturday to devise plan for giving a warm reception to Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting chaired by PML-N Lahore chapter President MNA Pervaiz Malik evaluated different options for showing strength on arrival of central president.

The meeting decided against giving a call to workers as the time of arrival of Shehbaz Sharif’s flight was earlier than dawn. Since it was difficult for workers from far flung areas to gather at the airport early morning, the meeting decided to keep the show limited. Only lawmakers have been asked to come to the airport on time along with maximum number of people, said PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari after conclusion of hours long meeting that also discussed other issues including protest strategy in case of arrest of party leaders and plan to counter treasury during upcoming budget session.

She said that the legislators had expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif. She said that the participants condemned PTI leaders and ministers for doing politics over health of Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting lamented that the PTI leadership and ministers had crossed all limits while accusing Shehbaz Sharif of running away from accountability under the cover of medical treatment, she said, adding, Shahbaz had proved all of them wrong by returning to the country against advice of doctors.

Referring to the PML-N strategy of countering treasury in the budget session, she said that the party would wait for the outcome of All Parties Conference planned next week in Islamabad.

She said that coming week was important since bail applications of many leaders including Hamza Shehbaz would come up before High Court for hearing. In case of arrest, she said, strategy could be changed in emergency. Strategy would be devised on a day to day basis till guideline from the top leaderships at the APC, she said.

She said the Economic Survey report was a charge sheet against the present regime. She said the PML-N had planned protests against economic policies of the government and the resultant price hike.