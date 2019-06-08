Share:

Rawalpindi-The residents of Tench Bhatta, People’s Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are in trouble due to acute water shortage from last several days.

Fida Khan, a resident of the area, said that Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that they had to get water from water tankers.

Another resident, Sheikh Nasir, said they could not afford water supplied by tankers because that was costly.

Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia was making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents urged the authorities to take action and make sure provision of water in their areas.