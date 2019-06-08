Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as two persons including a woman were shot dead and 6 other injured in two separate firing incidents in different localities of the district, sources said on Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman was also found dead in a house in Sector 4 of Airport Housing Society, they added.

Police have filed cases and begun investigation.

According to sources, a man Waqas gunned down his sister-in-law Gulab Bibi, 32, apparently in the name of honour in a house at Girja Road. After killing the woman, the killer managed to escape from the scene while heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and took the body into custody, said the sources.

The police also collected evidences from the crime scene besides recording statements of eye witnesses as part of their investigation, they said.

The investigators later moved the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar for autopsy, the sources added.

“It’s an honour killing as Waqas was suspicious about character of his sister-in-law, whose husband is working in Lahore,” confirmed Inspector Suhail Zafar, the spokesman to CPO. He said that the husband of the deceased was coming from Lahore and police would register case against killer on his application.

In the second incident, a man was killed while 6 others sustained critical bullet injuries when a gun battle took place between two families at Kambeli Sadiq over children fight. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Kallar Syedan. The deceased and injured were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy and treatment.

A police party, led by SHO Basharat Abbasi, reached to the crime scene and controlled the situation.

According to sources, a man Imtiaz Murtaza Butt appeared before PS Kallar Syedan officials and lodged a complaint that a fight occurred between his son Salah Uddin and son and nephew of his close relative Wasim Iqbal.

The matter was resolved after intervention of elders of the family, he said. He alleged that Kalim Iqbal along with armed men came to his house and started abusing the family and opened firing, leaving one man dead and 6 others injured.

He told the police that the attackers managed to escape while resorting aerial firing. Imtiaz requested the police to register a case against the accused.

A case was registered by police, they said. “Two women were also among the maimed persons,” they said. Rescue 1122 moved the victims to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Amir Butt while injured as Yasir, Farhan, Irtaza Hassan, Farukh Amir Butt, Usama Butt, Mehwish Butt and Beenish Butt.

However, SHO Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, said that a furious gun battle took place between two families over children fight that left a man dead and five injured. He said that police were investigating the matter after filing the case.

In the third incident, a 32-year-old woman was found dead in her house located at Sector 4 of Airport Housing Society. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. A police team also reached at the hospital and probed the matter. The family members told the investigators that the woman was suffering with kidney disease and died of allergic reaction of some medicines.

However, the police decided to conduct post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.