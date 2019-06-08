Share:

NEW YORK-Director Patty Jenkins tweeted a picture of a new costume for the DC superhero in what appears to be a reference to Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle armor from the comics. The updated look has been a popular rumor among fans who hoped to see the comic book version’s floor-length eagle wings and American flag scarf. Jenkins also revealed that the film would not be attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year,” she tweeted. “We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…”

The “Wonder Woman 1984” team did make a stop at last summer’s Comic-Con, where Jenkins discussed the upcoming sequel alongside Gadot and her co-star Chris Pine. Despite his character’s untimely death in the previous film, Jenkins revealed that Pine would be an integral part of the sequel before revealing new footage from the upcoming film.