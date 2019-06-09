TIMERGARA - Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Zahid Khan on Saturday said that the unbridled inflation had made the life of common man miserable and being a representative of people, the party would be part of the protest movement by all political parties against unemployment and uncontrolled inflation.
Khan expressed these views while talking to local journalists here at his residence. On the call of ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, protests will be held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (today). Besides, protests will also be held for freedom of press and against National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 18 and 24 respectively, he said.
ANP leader said the selected government had no idea how to run affairs of government and the country was handed over to the International Monitory Fund which had been implementing the policy of its own interest as it had nothing to do with the interests of the poor masses, he added.