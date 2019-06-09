Share:

TIMERGARA - Awami National Party (ANP) lead­er and former senator Zahid Khan on Saturday said that the unbridled in­flation had made the life of common man miserable and being a represen­tative of people, the party would be part of the protest movement by all political parties against unemploy­ment and uncontrolled inflation.

Khan expressed these views while talking to local journalists here at his residence. On the call of ANP provin­cial president Aimal Wali Khan, pro­tests will be held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (to­day). Besides, protests will also be held for freedom of press and against National Accountability Bureau Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on June 18 and 24 respectively, he said.

ANP leader said the selected gov­ernment had no idea how to run af­fairs of government and the country was handed over to the Internation­al Monitory Fund which had been im­plementing the policy of its own in­terest as it had nothing to do with the interests of the poor masses, he add­ed.