Rawalpindi - Two persons died of novel coronavirus in the district here on Monday.

Raja Muhammad Ilyas, 70, was brought to Military Hospital (MH) with pain in the chest. However, the doctors took the swab of the patient and sent for corona serology. The result of the patient came back Covid-19 positive. The patient died on June 8 and the dead body was moved to Mohra Bakhtan in Kallar Syedan for burial.

Similarly, Jalal, 80, was brought to THQ Hospital Kallar Syedan where he was diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient died on June 8 and was buried in Mahera Sangal under SOPs of government.

Meanwhile, four police officers of Rawalpindi police and 17 other employees of Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) tested positive for coronavirus. The four police officers have been identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Circle Imran Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, DSP City Circle Chaudhry Assar and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas.

All the police officers were home quarantined.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement issued here, said so far 34 police officers and officials were tested positive for coronavirus.

He said adequate health facilities are being provided to infected cops in the hospitals and homes.

Similarly, some 17 employees of CGH Saddar were infected with the deadliest coronavirus. They said the infected employees included nursing staff, clerks, ward boys and other employees.