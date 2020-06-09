Share:

PESHAWAR - Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan received 28 corpses of overseas Pakistani which were transported to their homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. The Foundation received 24 dead bodies at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and shifted them to their homes.The bodies were delivered to home districts of deceased including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Dir Lower and Upper and Torghar. The Foundation also received four bodies at Islamabad and Lahore airports and transported them to their native areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to President Al-Khidmat Foundation KP, Khalid Waqas, the foundation was providing service of free transportation of corpses, stuck in Saudi Arab, Malaysia and other countries due to the pandemic.

He added that the foundation was committed to serve the jaded humanity in these troubled times and would continue its services including provision of free ration, cooked food, sanitizers, masks, soaps, gloves and other lifesaving items.