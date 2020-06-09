Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police, in its crackdown against those involved in heinous crimes, have arrested as many as 5,287 Proclaimed, Court and Targeted Offenders (POs), in the last five months, a spokesperson of the police department said on Monday. According to the spokesperson, out of these 5,287 offenders, 1,484 were Proclaimed Offenders whereas 1,925 were targeted offenders and another 1,878 were Court Offenders. Spokesperson Lahore Police Operations Wing said that the police devised a special strategy to arrest these POs as they were involved in heinous and hardcore crimes including illegal possessions, murders, murder attempts, kidnappings for ransom, extortions, narcotics, etc. The spokesperson said that special teams were constituted at every Police Station level to arrest these POs and TOs. All the Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to arrest these POs and TOs and speed up crackdown against these criminals as overall performance of the Police Officers would be evaluated by their targets achieved in this regard.