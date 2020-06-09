Share:

LAHORE - As many as 673 road accidents were reported in Punjab, in which, seven people were killed while 771 sustained injuries during the last 24 hours.

According to Punjab Emergency Service (PES) sources,

598 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 62 cars, 20 vans, five buses, 21 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Out of the total injured, 450 people were serious injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 321 minor injured were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

As many 290 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics show that 112 accidents were reported in Lahore during the same period, due to which 128 persons were affected showing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 55 in Multan with 67 victims and at third Faisalabad with 48 RTCs and 58 victims.