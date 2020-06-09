Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for adopting innova­tive Information and Communication Technologies to improve performance and efficiency of govern­ment organizations.

Speaking at the launch of the website of Ministry of Maritime Affairs here on Monday, the President said the world had switched over to paperless environ­ment and the government organizations in Pakistan also needed to adopt the culture of E-office.

The President said the 4th Industrial Revolution, such as Internet of Things, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, have changed the pattern of life because these technologies have not only increased communi­cation among people but their productivity as well.