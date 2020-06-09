Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority will construct four box culverts in sector I-11/2. Tenders in this regard have been issued. NIT of the project amounting to Rs. 137.42 million has also been issued. The culverts have been planned in Sector I-11/2 to drain high volumes of water and handle a high flow rate than pipes. The culverts will further accommodate vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The development work in Sector I-11 is being carried out as part of a comprehensive strategy by incumbent CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad. A few days back, Capital Development Authority had issued tenders for storm drainage work of Sector I-11. CDA Board in its 45th meeting held in October last year approved PC-1 and IV amounting to Rs. 2618.251 rupees for development activities in Sector I-11.

Meanwhile, CDA continued its action against encroachments in Islamabad on Monday. Enforcement Directorate of CDA conducted operations at different places. During one such operation, Enforcement Directorate demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall and one shop near Dhok Kala Khan Service Road (Rawalpindi side). The said encroachments were made on the state land by blocking the pedestrian and vehicular passage.

Similarly, one under construction boundary wall in Sector G-7 was also razed during another action. During another activity, Enforcement Directorate along with Revenue Staff of Authority sealed five shops in Al-Malik Plaza, E-11 Markaz.