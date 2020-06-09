Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Monday approved nine projects worth Rs. 51.61 billion.

The meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mo­hammad Jahanzeb Khan approved 7 projects worth Rs. 19.456 billion and recommended 02 projects worth Rs. 32.11 billion to ECNEC for further ap­proval.

It also approved 02 concept clear­ance proposals worth $330 million.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan, senior officials from Planning Commis­sion and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial gov­ernments participated through video conference.

The projects related to Health, Phys­ical Planning and Housing, Education, Transport and Communication, Sci­ence and Technology and Water Re­sources were presented in the meeting.

The CDWP approved two projects re­lated to health sector. The projects ti­tled “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project” Health component and education component worth Rs. 13.26 billion and Rs. 18.91 billion respectively were recommend­ed for approval to ECNEC.

The CDWP accorded approval to three projects related to Science and Technology. One project titled “Up-gra­dation of Halal Authentication Labs at OCSIR Labs Complex” at Lahore, Kara­chi and Peshawar worth Rs. 723 Mil­lion was approved.

Another project titled “Establish­ment of PCSIR Laboratories” at Mul­tan costing Rs. 1.64 billion was also ap­proved. Another project worth Rs. 336 million titled “Feasibility study of digi­tal process control and automation in high tech bio-facility at PCSIR Islama­bad” was also approved.

Two projects related to the education sector were also approved. The pro­ject worth Rs. 6.9 billion titled “Pro­vision of Basic Educational Facilities in Educational Institutions of ICT un­der FDE” was accorded approval. The second project, titled “Renovation/Re­habilitation of Physical Infrastructure of 200 Educational Institutions under PM’s Education Sector Reforms in ICT, Islamabad, Phase-II” worth Rs.3.73 Bil­lion was approved.

One project related to transport and communication worth Rs. 3.05 bil­lion for the construction of 77km Zi­arat-Dalbadin-Balanosh road was also accorded approval.

One project titled “Construction of Small Storage Dams in Khuzdar” worth Rs. 3.05 billion was also accorded ap­proval.

The CDWP also discussed the financ­ing plan offered by Global Partnership for Education (GPE), World Bank and DFID to support Pakistan’s education sector in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic under the title “National Education Ac­tion Plan for Covid-19: ASPIRE” worth $230 million and accorded approval. The project will help provide immedi­ate and robust response by ensuring the continuation of learning, protecting the health of students and educational staff, and improve the national and provincial level technical capacity for data analy­sis, research, and planning. Out of total cost $30 million is Grant whereas $200 million shall be loan.

Another concept clearance propos­al tilted “Solid Waste Emergency Effi­ciency Program (2020-24)” for Sindh worth $100 million was also cleared.