ISLAMABAD - China’s non-governmental associations have been on the forefront in supporting Pakistan to combat COVID-19, since the epidemic situation deteriorated.
In order to go through such a difficult time, a large number of Chinese non-government associations have donated funds and medical supplies spontaneously to Pakistan to fight the pandemic.
According to a Gwadar Pro report yesterday, Beijing Global Talent Exchange Association (BGTEA) last month had launched a series of activities to finance for Pakistan epidemic prevention.
Through BGTEA’s active endeavours, several medical companies donated supplies to Pakistan. Amidst them, Beijing Anngeen Technologies has donated 5000 COVID-19 test kits worth more than Rs. 18.4 million.
Besides, Beijing Shenzhou Hanfang Pharmaceutical Technology has donated 5 therapeutic apparatuses worth 1.5 million Yuan (more than Rs 34.5 million).
China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE) has also given all-out support to Pakistan. According to CNIE’s report, there was a supplies handover ceremony held by this organization in Pakistan Embassy in China.
On this occasion, a batch of supplies including 300,000 surgical masks was received by Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi.