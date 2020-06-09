Share:

ISLAMABAD - China’s non-governmental associations have been on the forefront in supporting Pakistan to combat COVID-19, since the epidemic sit­uation deteriorated.

In order to go through such a difficult time, a large number of Chinese non-government asso­ciations have donated funds and medical supplies spontaneous­ly to Pakistan to fight the pan­demic.

According to a Gwadar Pro re­port yesterday, Beijing Glob­al Talent Exchange Association (BGTEA) last month had launched a series of activities to finance for Pakistan epidemic prevention.

Through BGTEA’s active en­deavours, several medical compa­nies donated supplies to Pakistan. Amidst them, Beijing Anngeen Technologies has donated 5000 COVID-19 test kits worth more than Rs. 18.4 million.

Besides, Beijing Shenzhou Han­fang Pharmaceutical Technolo­gy has donated 5 therapeutic ap­paratuses worth 1.5 million Yuan (more than Rs 34.5 million).

China NGO Network for Interna­tional Exchanges (CNIE) has also given all-out support to Pakistan. According to CNIE’s report, there was a supplies handover ceremo­ny held by this organization in Pa­kistan Embassy in China.

On this occasion, a batch of sup­plies including 300,000 surgical masks was received by Ambassa­dor Naghmana Hashmi.